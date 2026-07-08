Florida golfer films massive alligator crossing course, then learns it's Gary, the local celebrity

A routine day on a Florida golf course turned into a wildlife sighting few players are likely to forget.

When one golfer joked, "Nobody is playing hole 7 right now," it was because of a massive visitor on the course: Gary the alligator.

What happened?

At St. Petersburg Country Club, a golfer and his son watched an oversized gator make its way across the course, according to Outdoors.

Still in the cart and well back from the animal, the man reacted to its size: "That is a big boy." And Gary is massive, not just in stature, but in internet fame.

Due to the virality of the clip, the country club later joined in on the fun, putting a name to the animal.

"This is Gary the Gator, he has a fan base here," the club wrote, suggesting the animal is already a familiar sight for regulars.

It also made its own post about Gary after the clip took off, highlighting how encounters with large wildlife can feel almost routine in some parts of Florida.

Why does it matter?

While the video may be amusing, it also points to a more serious reality: Human development increasingly overlaps with wild habitat.

In Florida, neighborhoods, roads, retention ponds, and golf courses often sit alongside or directly within landscapes that alligators have used for generations.

Golf courses in particular can resemble the kind of wet, open habitat alligators rely on, with ponds, grassy banks, and, in some areas, relatively low human activity.

That does not necessarily mean the animals are invading these spaces so much as moving through places people have built in and around their territory.

A large alligator may appear calm one moment and still pose a real risk if people get too close, especially if children or pets are nearby. Sightings like this can encourage people to linger for a better photo rather than giving wildlife the space it needs.

Luckily, Gary was not charging anyone or behaving aggressively; he was simply crossing the course.

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