Firefighter rescues trapped fawn from raging wildfire — now he's making an incredible recovery

"He truly rose from the ashes."

A Florida firefighter's quick thinking during a wildfire rescue is drawing widespread attention after video showed a tiny fawn being freed from brush and fencing.

The fawn, now called Phoenix, is safe at a local wildlife sanctuary and already showing signs of recovery.

What happened?

According to WFLA, crews were responding to a roughly 500-acre wildfire near State Road 52 and Ehren Cutoff in Pasco County when a firefighter noticed the trapped fawn and carefully worked to free it.

Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife took the animal in for treatment after being contacted by the Pasco County Battalion Chief.

The sanctuary later said the young deer is a male and named him Phoenix.

"We named him Phoenix, because there simply wasn't a more fitting name. He truly rose from the ashes," the sanctuary said, per WFLA.

The sanctuary said Phoenix has been doing well overall despite burns on his hooves.

Staff members reported that he is "now taking every bottle" and has "started getting frisky after eating" — an especially encouraging sign for his recovery.

If that progress continues, the sanctuary expects Phoenix to make a full recovery.

Why does it matter?

Wildfires can trap and injure animals that have little chance of escaping on their own, especially young wildlife.

In the middle of an active emergency, a firefighter noticed one vulnerable animal, and a sanctuary stepped in to provide the specialized care needed once the immediate danger had passed.

Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife urged people who think a fawn may need help to pay attention to how the animal is standing, check the gum color as a sign of hydration and circulation, look at the stool when possible, and lightly tent the shoulder skin to check for dehydration.

What are people saying?

After Phoenix's rescue, the sanctuary shared a grateful update, writing: "From all of us at Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, thank you for every prayer, every donation, every encouraging message, and every share across social media."

The sanctuary also offered a heartfelt message to the firefighter who found him: "We would also love to extend an invitation to the young first responder who found Phoenix in the fire. Whoever you are, we'd love for you to come visit him and see just how far he's come because of your quick actions."

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