Experts issue warning as devastating conditions threaten US farms: 'This could get much worse'

After a hurricane-free season, many Floridians felt relieved to avoid evacuations and storm damage. But for farmers across the state, the lack of major storms has come with a steep cost: a lack of water.

What's happening?

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, months of missed rainfall have pushed Florida into widespread drought, which has devastated crops, dried pastures, and strained one of the state's key industries.

South Florida missed its spring rains in early 2025, and the Panhandle is now enduring its worst drought in more than a decade.

In mid-December, five counties were experiencing what the United States Drought Monitor classified as extreme drought, with 19 more counties experiencing a severe drought.

Why is this drought concerning?

Florida's economy is especially vulnerable to drought. The agricultural and food sector supports $387.85 billion in sales revenue, according to the University of Florida's economic impact analysis.

While droughts have historically affected agriculture, Resources for the Future reported that because Florida's farmers rely heavily on irrigation, a water shortage would make irrigation more costly (and, in turn, could raise food prices).

Rising global temperatures threaten agriculture because droughts increase evaporation, disrupt rainfall cycles, and reduce soil moisture.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2025 has been Florida's third driest November on record since 1895, and across about half of the state, scientists predict the drought will persist.

"We know we're in a predicament, just how long will it last?" Pat Durden, legislative chairman of the Florida Cattlemen Association and a Florida Farm Bureau board member, told the Tallahassee Democrat. "If we have a dry spring, this could get much worse."

What's being done about the drought in Florida?

Farmers have been gathering data to apply for federal disaster assistance. However, due to the drought's immediate effects and the time it could take to receive funding, many farmers are simply absorbing the costs.

State lawmakers have also signaled support for relief measures during the upcoming legislative session.

Longer-term solutions include a legislative focus on water conservation and restoring wetlands, like the Everglades, that recharge groundwater. Reducing heat-trapping air pollution that worsens drought cycles worldwide is also essential.

