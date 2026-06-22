Driver pulls up to Florida fire station after pet python vanishes into dashboard

To get access inside the cramped car, responders moved the driver's seat.

A Florida driver found herself dealing with an unusual roadside predicament when her pet python vanished into her vehicle's dashboard. Firefighters documented the rescue on video.

What happened?

In a March Instagram post, the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department said the driver came to Station 43 for help after her snake got loose inside the vehicle.

The department jokingly described the scene as a "slithery situation." To get access inside the cramped car, responders moved the driver's seat. The driver was eventually able to secure the yellow python and carefully pull it from its hiding place.

Why does it matter?

A hidden animal in a vehicle can quickly become a safety issue. A startled driver could lose focus, while a trapped pet could overheat or get injured in a tight, enclosed space. There is also the possibility of damage to vehicle vents, wiring, and more if an animal remains hidden for too long.

Encounters such as this are often driven by animals reacting to food, fear, or confinement in environments shaped by human activity. In this case, firefighters were able to intervene before the situation escalated, helping ensure that both the driver and the snake avoided serious harm and that the animal could be corralled and assessed.

What are people saying?

Commenters thanked the fire department for saving the animal.

"Wow, they went above and beyond to get that snake out!!! Great save!!" one user wrote.

The snake's owners said: "Can't say enough how much we appreciated the help! Richie was very happy to be rescued!"

"Literally my nightmare," someone else noted.

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