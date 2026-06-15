'I do feel like a superhero': Diver spears invasive lionfish to save tiny reef fish

"I feel like a super hero watching these. These are so cool to watch!"

A Florida diver's TikTok post is getting "superhero" praise after giving viewers a close look at a very direct kind of reef protection: spearing invasive lionfish so they do not keep feeding on smaller native fish.

The video shows how local divers can make a real difference for marine ecosystems through underwater conservation work.

What happened?

In a video posted on TikTok, creator @lionfishextermination, who represents the nonprofit with the same name, takes viewers along on a removal dive in Port Everglades, Florida.

Early in the clip, which shows the spearing, the diver sums up the mission this way: "I'll be honest, sometimes I do feel like a superhero… when you save that little, tiny, cute little purple fish from getting eaten by this guy. But lionfish are pretty bad for the environment."

As the dive continues, the creator narrates each strike live, repeatedly celebrating successful spears with an emphatic "Boom!"

The footage also highlights the surrounding reef, including turtles nearby and a barrel sponge that looks like it was cut after a fishing line became wrapped around it, and a boat pulled through.

The dive also includes a sighting of "another beautiful loggerhead female," which the narrator suggests may be resting after nesting. The creator also notes seeing a pregnant female lionfish, which can multiply quickly if left unchecked.

Viewers cheered the diver on. One commenter wrote, "You are a superhero!"

Others praised both the mission and the creator's narration style. "Thank you for sharing your videos and commentary!" one person said, while another added, "I feel like a super hero watching these. These are so cool to watch!"

Why does it matter?

Lionfish are native to the Indo-Pacific, but in Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean waters, they have become a major ecological threat.

In those waters, they reproduce quickly, consume juvenile reef fish heavily, and face no natural predators in the Atlantic. That makes targeted removals by trained divers one of the most effective direct ways to protect native reef species.

Healthy reefs support biodiversity, coastal recreation, tourism, and fisheries that many communities rely on. But when invasive predators reduce native fish populations, the effects can ripple across entire ecosystems and economies.

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