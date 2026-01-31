  • Outdoors Outdoors

Beachgoers capture photo of unusual scene floating offshore: 'It makes me nauseous'

"I would boycott this beach if I would see something like that."

by Veronica Booth
One Redditor shared a picture of a floating billboard barge that said, "Meet the Newest Form of Advertising."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor posted a photo of a floating billboard at the beach, and many people were annoyed by the sight.

The Reddit post included a picture of a billboard barge that said, "Meet the newest form of advertising." 

The frustrated beachgoer titled the post, "They started putting billboards on the sea...."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Floating billboards are becoming more common, ruining the scenic ocean view that many go to the beach for. People have expressed their distaste for this form of advertising, which can feel intrusive and excessive.

A day at the beach should be a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle and just enjoy the natural beauty of the sea and sand. When people are subjected to advertising while trying to relax, it can cause friction. 

It's not just billboards on boats either. One Redditor shared a picture of a plane with a banner attached flying over a Los Angeles beach. Another beachgoer shared a video of a 2,000-pound billboard carried by a helicopter over a beach in Malibu. 

These ads are impossible to ignore. Humans are inundated with advertisements all day long, from highway billboards to podcast interruptions. It can be exhausting and overstimulating. 

The endless advertising makes people feel like they can't escape the rampant pressure of consumerism. And these ads often show an unrealistic picture of happiness, which can lead to depression, low self-esteem, and other mental struggles, especially in young girls and women, according to the American Psychological Association

Redditors expressed how much this kind of aggressive advertising bothers them. 

One person said, "I would boycott this beach if I would see something like that. It makes me nauseous."

And another suggested advertisers should do some good if they're going to force people to view ads. They wrote, "Make them clean up ocean trash if they wanna just waste gas running back and forth all day."

x