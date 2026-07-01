'Scariest thing I've ever witnessed': Rescuers pull women from car just before flash flood swallows it

"You'd think people would avoid it by now when we get flash flood alerts."

A dramatic flash flood scene in southeast Missouri is drawing attention after two older women were pulled from a car moments before it went under.

The clip is a stark reminder that rising floodwaters can turn deadly within minutes — and that ignoring warnings can have life-or-death consequences.

What happened?

A TikTok post from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, shows the aftermath of a flash flood rescue. In the caption, the creator wrote: "Scariest thing I've ever witnessed. Thank god for the people that got these two older ladies out before the car went under."

The footage appears to capture the car before the rescue, as floodwater engulfs the vehicle.

"Same area flooded a week or two ago," one commenter wrote. "You'd think people would avoid it by now when we get flash flood alerts."

Why does it matter?

Flash floods are among the most dangerous weather emergencies because they develop quickly and can sweep away vehicles with shocking force. Even shallow water can make roads impassable, and drivers often underestimate how quickly conditions can change.

Beyond the immediate danger, worsening extreme weather disasters can threaten lives and livelihoods long after a rescue. Sudden floods can trap residents, damage homes and businesses, contaminate water, shut down roads, and disrupt jobs and local commerce — all of which affect public health, community safety, and economic stability.

No single storm can be blamed entirely on the warming planet, but scientists have long warned that a hotter atmosphere can hold more moisture, increasing the risk of intense downpours. Communities may face more moments like this one, when a routine drive turns into a life-threatening emergency.

Local alerts can warn residents in flood-prone areas before roads become dangerous.

What can I do?

Never drive into flooded roadways. If water is covering the street, turn around and find another route. It takes only a small amount of moving water to sweep away a car.

It can also help to enable emergency weather alerts on your phone, check local forecasts before heading out, and learn whether your commute includes low-water crossings or roads that flood repeatedly. Families can also benefit from a severe weather plan that includes alternate routes and a check-in strategy.

The reaction captured both frustration and relief.

"Gotta start taking these flash flood warnings seriously now," one commenter wrote.

The creator added, "So glad they're all OK."

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