Trail camera footage shows fishing cat kittens scramble to mother after slipping into pond

Although the entire family makes it out of the pond unscathed, that wouldn't have always been the case.

An overnight camera recording from India follows two fishing cat kittens as they struggle up the side of a pond.

What happened?

A short clip shared by Big Cat Rescue shows the family of fishing cats as they traverse towards an aquaculture pond.

The clip notes that the bank of the pond is steep, and kittens fall in, getting soaked in the process before finding their way back to their mother, Ganga. Although the entire family makes it out of the pond unscathed, that wouldn't have always been the case.

The video explains that the pond belongs to a family that relies on the fish it raises for income. In the past, fishing cats that preyed on fish in ponds like this were sometimes killed by property owners trying to protect their livelihoods.

Today, those cats are protected through the Godavari Fishing Cat Project. As the video's caption explains, the program works with local communities by replacing fish lost to fishing cats, helping reduce conflict while allowing both families and the endangered predators to coexist.

The awkward climb reflects more than kitten play: the pair are figuring out how to access fish near a steep pond edge, part of growing up around a landscape shaped by people.

Why does it matter?

The video shows what coexistence can look like when conservation takes people's livelihoods into account.

Fishing cats depend on wetlands and are known for hunting fish, which can bring them into conflict with pond owners who rely on aquaculture for income. When a wild animal's natural behavior affects a family's food supply or earnings, things can quickly become dangerous for the species.

Programs that reduce that economic burden can make a meaningful difference. If farmers no longer have to absorb the loss when a cat takes fish, they have less reason to see the animal as a threat.

The benefits extend beyond the cats themselves: Wildlife has a better chance of surviving, and local residents are not forced to choose between protecting nature and protecting their own household finances.

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