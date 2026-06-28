Massive sea lion steals fish from fishermen in viral video

Once they connect fishing boats with an easy meal, they may keep returning for more.

A fisherman's celebration turned into a comical wildlife encounter when a giant sea lion surfaced at just the wrong time or, depending on your perspective, exactly the right time.

In a now-viral video capturing the scene, the marine mammal takes the angler's yellowfin tuna almost as soon as the catch is brought alongside the boat.

What happened?

At the start of the clip, the fisherman appears to be showing off his first yellowfin tuna catch. That moment does not last long before a sea lion rockets up beside the boat and goes straight for the massive fish.

While the fisherman initially tries to hang on, the contest is short-lived. Eventually overpowered, the angler releases the tuna while stumbling backward, tossing it in the direction of the animal, which grabs it out of the air and, after a very short struggle, disappears back into the water with the fish in its mouth.

A man is heard yelling in the background, "That was a good pass!"

Why does it matter?

Scenes like this point to a familiar issue in fishing known as depredation, explained here by Fox News. Experts use that term for situations in which marine mammals take fish directly from anglers, fishing lines, nets, or boats.

Sea lions are especially associated with this because they learn quickly and adapt well. Once they connect fishing boats with an easy meal, they may keep returning for more.

For fishers, that can mean lost catches, damaged gear, wasted time, and frustrating interactions on the water. The incident shows how closely human activity and wildlife behavior can intersect. Animals that begin to associate boats with food can grow bolder over time.

Anglers lose fish, and marine mammals may become increasingly reliant on habits shaped by human presence rather than natural hunting behavior.

What are people saying?

The sea lion was described by Fox as a "big blubbery bully," and that it "certainly doesn't look like [it was] the first tuna heist on [its] résumé."

Commenters were quick to enjoy the humor of the situation. One wrote, "Mr. Seal your girl."

Another added that "that was the smoothest robbery I've ever seen."

One commenter said that this was the "Best outcome! Caught a fish, everyone saw it, [and you] fed a local sea bear. Winning!"

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