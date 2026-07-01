North Carolina fisherman hooks 8-foot bull shark while trying to catch tarpon on the Neuse River

He said he had never encountered a bull shark this large.

A North Carolina fisherman recently had an unexpected experience on the water after what began as a routine attempt to catch a native fish instead resulted in nearly landing a 300-pound bull shark in the Neuse River.

What happened?

According to a report from WITN, shared by KWCH, Michael Starkie was fishing near Green Springs in the Inner Banks of North Carolina when he got the bite. The outlet noted that he had already spent several hours fishing, but had been in that particular spot for only about 15 minutes.

Although Starkie was on the water in search of tarpon, a silvery fish famous for growing as large as 8 feet long and 280 pounds, he ended up hooking and fighting a bull shark for roughly half an hour, WITN reported.

Starkie told the outlet that a friend, a commercial fisherman, estimated the shark at roughly 8 feet and 300 pounds before Starkie cut the line.

According to WITN, Starkie said that in more than 30 years of fishing in Eastern North Carolina, he had never encountered a bull shark this large.

Why does it matter?

Bull sharks are known for their unusual ability to move between saltwater and freshwater, which makes river sightings possible — but an animal this large still stands out.

According to the North Carolina Sea Grant, fully grown bull sharks can get as large as 10.5 feet.

The NCSG noted that this species, native to the region, can be aggressive and dangerous to humans. In general, when in close proximity to a bull shark, it is best to treat it with caution. If you catch a bull shark, it's wise to release it, as fishing for them in North Carolina is heavily regulated and illegal for recreational fishermen.

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