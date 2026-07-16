Dead fish still blanket a Kansas pond, and residents say the smell is filling their homes

Many were still floating and decomposing, maggots had appeared on the carcasses.

Days after a mass die-off, dead fish are still covering the surface of a pond in a west Wichita neighborhood, creating a strong odor, raising environmental concerns, and frustrating residents who say the smell has begun seeping into their homes.

In the Chadsworth neighborhood near 21st and Maize, residents are also looking for answers about what caused the die-off and who should be responsible for cleaning it up.

What happened?

Neighbors in Chadsworth say the problem began Friday, when a huge number of fish died and blanketed the pond, according to KWCH.

By Sunday, they said that many were still floating and decomposing, maggots had appeared on the carcasses, and the smell of rot had spread through the area.

One homeowner, Brick Stevenson, said recent stormwater releases may have pushed fish in from outside the neighborhood, overcrowding the pond and lowering oxygen levels.

"There were so many fish, and of course you saw the pictures, there's no way there's that many fish in this lake," Stevenson said. "So when they all migrated together they died of suffocation due to too many fish in one particular area."

The Chadsworth Homeowners' Association has said a City of Wichita pump station could be tied to both the fish kill and damage to the neighborhood's ponds and canal, though the exact cause remains unconfirmed.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment collected samples Friday, but no test results had been released by Sunday.

Why does it matter?

Resident Lisa Wentworth said, "The smell obviously, is sad for all of us that live here. You can smell it. Your air conditioner, you're getting the smell in your house, the hazards of that. I don't know what it's doing to the water and all the wildlife."

Mass fish kills can signal serious water-quality trouble, including low oxygen, pollution, or sudden changes in an ecosystem.

While the cause is still being investigated, the decaying fish are worsening the odor, potentially affecting other animals and making it harder for residents to use and enjoy nearby outdoor spaces.

The HOA says it is advocating for homeowners while also coordinating cleanup. HOAs across the country have also been criticized for blocking money-saving home improvements such as rooftop solar panels and native plant lawns.

What's being done?

In a statement, the HOA said it is "actively working with the City of Wichita's Stormwater Division, KDHE, and Fish and Game" after what it called a "significant fish kill and damage" following recent stormwater releases.

The association also said that while concerns remain about the city's pump station, "the HOA is currently responsible for coordinating the cleanup and addressing the impacts within our neighborhood."

It also said the board is weighing possible improvements against cost, noting that ideas such as fountains have been discussed but leaders want to keep dues low and avoid special assessments.

For now, homeowners say they are still waiting for both testing results and a faster cleanup.

"It's just sitting here. I know it's a weekend, but it's just sitting here, getting worse and destroying more wildlife," Wentworth said.

Stevenson said the effects will last: "Not only did it kill the big fish, it killed all these bait fish that you can smell right now."

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