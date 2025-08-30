Local sparks outrage after stumbling upon 'reckless' scene during morning run: 'What could possibly go wrong?'

Lighting fireworks on dry grassland could spell disaster.

When faced with a sign explicitly forbidding fireworks and a load of dry, flammable grass, most people would think twice before setting off firecrackers. However, a post shared on the r/Sacramento subreddit displayed just how thoughtless some people can be.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One frustrated Redditor shared pictures of the scene they stumbled on by the Watt Avenue Bridge in Sacramento.

"Fireworks only a few feet away from tall dry brush…There are signs everywhere stating no fireworks," they explained.

They also highlighted that the weather at that time of the year made the river banks exceptionally dry and that grass fires had already been breaking out in the city. CBS News reported that grass fires caused evacuations and home destruction in Sacramento, making these actions even more troubling.

Wildfires are a major concern, especially with rising temperatures. With the memory of the devastation of the Southern California wildfires in January, it seems extra careless to risk lives and potentially damage homes and businesses for a few fireworks.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

The Redditor posted a picture of two deer in the brush and added, "There is wildlife in the area that will be impacted."

It's no secret that fireworks cause distress for pets, but the impact on wild animals could be even greater.

The MIT Press Reader shared how fireworks can cause devastation to wildlife, detailing how birds often flee at the sound of fireworks, getting disoriented and lost, or even dying from fright. Animals may bolt from their habitats, leaving babies behind, who sadly die of starvation or dehydration.

If a wildfire were to break out because of fireworks, countless animals would lose habitats and be put at risk.

The Redditor concluded their post with a simple piece of advice: "Please think next time before being reckless."

The internet was understandably frustrated at the dangerous use of fireworks in a flammable environment.

One Reddit user sarcastically quipped, "What could possibly go wrong?"

Another commented, "This is not surprising, as I've seen everyone from neighbors to complete strangers show no regard for our planet for decades. Be the change you want to see."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.