California firefighters bring out the Jaws of Life for a fawn trapped in a fence

"A happy ending and a reminder that every rescue matters."

In Santa Barbara County, an animal rescue involved a piece of equipment usually seen at crash scenes: the Jaws of Life.

Firefighters used it to free a fawn that had become stuck in a fence.

What happened?

According to Edhat, crews were called on Monday when a baby deer became wedged in a fence. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department later shared the incident on Instagram, saying firefighters carefully used the Jaws of Life, a rescue tool normally used in vehicle extrications, to get the animal out.

Officials said the young deer was eventually released unharmed.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife, especially young animals, can easily become trapped in fences, gates, and similar barriers during spring and early summer. For a fawn, getting stuck can quickly become dangerous if the animal panics, is injured, or remains exposed to predators, traffic, or extreme weather.

Situations involving trapped wildlife can pose risks to drivers, homeowners, and the animals themselves, especially if they break free into unsafe areas. When trained first responders step in, they can reduce the risk of injury while helping wild animals return safely to their habitat.

Emergency crews often do far more than fight fires or respond to medical calls. Departments across the country regularly assist with animal emergencies, and these efforts can help protect local ecosystems while sparing residents the risk of do-it-yourself rescues.

What are people saying?

"A happy ending and a reminder that every rescue matters," the Santa Barbara County Fire Department wrote on Instagram.

Commenters couldn't have agreed more and praised the department for its rescue.

"Great save," one Instagram user said.

Another commenter wrote: "Thank you for going the extra mile for wildlife."

"I've seen so many of these rescues from fences like this," another said. "Time to do something about these kinds of fences."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.