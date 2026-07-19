California firefighters give oxygen to a smoke-stricken pigeon, and the video takes off

"I hope that man's pillow is always cold, his lights always green, and his sleep always restful."

A California fire crew is winning over the internet after stopping in the middle of an early-morning emergency to help an unexpected patient: a pigeon struggling to breathe.

The brief rescue, captured on video, shows how far first responders will go to protect life — even when it comes on wings.

What happened?

While Oakland Fire Engine 29 was dealing with a vehicle fire under the 75th Avenue overpass in East Oakland on the morning of July 12, firefighters were approached by a pigeon in visible distress, The Oaklandside reported. The firefighters' union said the bird appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

The pigeon flew away shortly after firefighters held an oxygen mask to its face, a sequence shown in a 15-second Instagram video the firefighters' union shared.

To lower the risk of germs spreading between pigeons, the mask used during the rescue was discarded afterward.

By the time The Oaklandside published its story, the clip had surpassed 5 million views, and commenters were quick to praise the crew's compassion. "This is what my tax dollars are for," one commenter wrote.

Why does it matter?

Fires in cities can affect wildlife, too. Smoke inhalation can quickly overwhelm birds and other small animals, especially in dense urban areas where they live close to traffic corridors, buildings, and other infrastructure.

Among the reactions, one comment that drew tens of thousands of likes read, "I hope that man's pillow is always cold, his lights always green, and his sleep always restful."

What's being done?

This story is just more proof that first responders show up to help all sorts of living beings.

Oakland has seen similar concern for animals before. As The Oaklandside previously reported, three years ago, Grand Lake neighbors spent about three hours helping a mallard duck and her six ducklings on Mandana Boulevard after one chick fell into a storm drain, eventually reuniting it with the mother.

The reaction online was overwhelmingly supportive: "This is not the first pigeon Oakland fire dept has saved — these guys are the best," one commenter wrote. Another added, "I will gladly keep paying taxes if this is what it keeps getting used for."

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