'The cows bled out their eyes': Contractor hit with 'hefty' penalty after fertilizer spill kills 13 cattle

A disturbing report out of British Columbia, Canada, is drawing horrified reactions after officials described a fertilizer spill so severe that 13 cows died near Quesnel, with some reportedly found bleeding from their eyes and noses.

According to CBC's reporting on a decision from the B.C. Environment Ministry's compliance and enforcement branch, Chilliwack-based company Western Aerial Applications spilled a urea-containing fertilizer blend over roughly a week in September 2025 while conducting aerial application in the region.

The company, which had been hired as a subcontractor for precision fertilizer application, was fined $32,500 late last month.

One environmental officer described a grim scene while driving through the area with the contractor on Sept. 30.

"When they came around the corner, she saw six dead cows," the decision states. "Some of the cows bled out their eyes; others bled out through their nose."

Officers later concluded the cattle had likely consumed water contaminated by the spilled fertilizer.

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The ministry said the company was using the fertilizer blend for the first time and should have better understood the risks associated with it.

"WAA failed to meet the standard of care expected by not preventing spillage or promptly cleaning it up," the decision reads.

Officials also noted that even if the company did not intentionally violate environmental rules, its failure to act properly increased the likelihood of serious harm.

The case highlights broader concerns about fertilizer pollution and oversight failures. Urea is a commonly used nitrogen-based fertilizer in agriculture, but when it enters waterways or accumulates in concentrated amounts, it can become dangerous to livestock, wildlife, and freshwater ecosystems.

Research has long warned that excess nitrogen pollution can damage rivers, lakes, and wetlands by degrading water quality and fueling harmful ecological changes.

For ranchers, the consequences can be immediate and devastating. Livestock deaths can mean steep financial losses, emotional trauma, and long-term damage to trust between landowners and industrial operators working nearby.

The ministry classified the incident as a "major" violation, saying it had the potential to cause broad harm to animal or plant life.

Still, the penalty was lowered from the maximum possible $75,000 because the company accepted responsibility.

Western Aerial Applications told inspectors it had never experienced a livestock-death case in nearly 40 years of operation.

General manager Josh Jonker said the company fired the operator involved because of cleanup failures, strengthened spill-response protocols, and plans to handle future cleanup internally to ensure fertilizer is not left exposed.

"Obviously, it was a terrible incident," he wrote. "Nobody wants animals to suffer or die unnecessarily."

He also said the company would not appeal the fine and had already "paid a hefty price" beyond the financial penalty itself.

The incident is another reminder that even widely used agricultural chemicals can become dangerous when safeguards fail.

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