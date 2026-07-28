California businesses watch feral pigs tear up landscaping as food and habitat run short

"Because all their natural habitat is getting torn down for buildings and apartments."

After days of destruction in a South San Jose business park, several businesses finally figured out that feral pigs were causing the chaos.

What's happening?

South San Jose business owners recently found that lawns, shrubs, and other landscaping at a local business park had been torn up within just a few days by a sounding of feral pigs. The group — including piglets — has been moving through the area in search of food as resources become harder to find, ABC 7 News reported in a TikTok.

"LOL I've seen that sounder! They used to trail the back of my apartment complex," one commenter wrote.

"Because all their natural habitat is getting torn down for buildings and apartments. Where else are they supposed to go?" another viewer commented.

Santa Clara County Parks has managed feral pigs since 1994, PetHelpful reported. Even so, they remain common around the edges of San Jose, California, where steady city growth has replaced open land, hills, and farmland with housing and commercial development.

Why does it matter?

The sightings in San Jose offer a local example of a much larger pattern: non-native wildlife posing a threat to human-built cities and farmland.

Pigs were first brought to California by Spanish settlers in the 17th century, and again in the 20th century by Russian settlers looking to hunt for sport; with no natural predators, their population has exploded.

For businesses and homeowners, that can mean property damage and cleanup costs. For residents, it can also mean more unexpected — and sometimes risky — encounters.

What's being done?

Managing feral pig populations has been part of Santa Clara County Parks' work since 1994. While population management can help reduce damage, it does not fully solve the underlying problem of shrinking habitat and limited food sources.

Communities can reduce these conflicts by protecting open space, preserving wildlife corridors, and considering how new developments affect the animals already living nearby, according to the Open Space Authority. Improved land-use planning can help prevent situations in which wildlife is pushed into business parks and residential areas simply to find food.

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