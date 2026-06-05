Homeowner left a bed out for a feral cat and found a blissed-out raccoon curled up in it by morning

"My heart really needed to see this little fella."

A person who put out a cozy bed and some food for a feral cat woke up instead to a raccoon, fully tucked in and looking thrilled with the arrangement.

"Put a cat bed out for a feral cat I feed and found this instead," they titled a Reddit post, sharing photos of the cozy creature.

Instead of the feral cat, a relaxed raccoon was curled up in the bed, looking perfectly at home. The poster said they gave the animal "a bagel and some kibble" and decided to let him keep the spot.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Outdoor feeding stations, pet food left on porches, and fragmented habitats can draw adaptable animals such as raccoons closer to homes, where they learn to use human-made resources for shelter and food.

While it may look cute, feeding wildlife can have adverse effects. It can attract more wildlife, like coyotes, into urban areas, threatening pets and even children. Wildlife can also carry diseases, like rabies, that can harm pets and people.

Feeding wildlife can also get out of hand. One Washington homeowner had been feeding raccoons for decades until one day they stepped outside and found themselves surrounded by around 100 of the animals looking for food.

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Keeping wildlife wild is the safest option for animals and for humans, and it's essential to public health. But commenters were still charmed by this raccoon's obvious satisfaction.

"My heart really needed to see this little fella," one person wrote. "You gave him softness and he couldn't be happier."

"Leave him some food!! I know that's like the last thing you should do but my heart can't take it," another added.

"The raccoons and feral cat just hang out with each other where I live," shared a third. "The cat is striped, so I think they think he's just a wonky raccoon."

"Single-handedly leading the charge for domestication of his species," joked one more.

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