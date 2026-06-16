Court strikes down coal mining shortcut that let companies skirt endangered species law

"This is an incredibly important victory for the streams and rivers of Appalachia."

A federal court has blocked a fast-track loophole that let coal companies skip a full examination of how their mines might affect endangered species.

What happened?

A federal district court in Washington, D.C., invalidated a biological opinion that coal mines in several states had been using to avoid tougher review under the Endangered Species Act, as reported by the Good News Network.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, regulators had been permitting mines to move forward under an abbreviated process that neither seriously assessed the damage those operations could cause nor imposed clear limits on that damage.

Because the court found that the system did not comply with the law, mines will now face closer scrutiny and must implement mitigation measures to protect vulnerable plants and animals.

The lawsuit was brought by the Center for Biological Diversity and Appalachian Voices, which argued that a 2020 regulatory opinion on the incidental take of wildlife created an unlawful loophole for coal operators.

Why does it matter?

The ruling is especially significant for Appalachian streams and rivers, where surface mining can degrade habitat and put species already at risk of extinction at even greater risk.

Species such as the Guyandotte River crayfish and the candy darter both rely on clean water to survive.

The fossil fuel industry harms people and communities by worsening extreme weather disasters and driving air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death.

Coal extraction, production, and burning can directly affect public health, community safety, and economic stability.

Allowing loopholes and special treatment to these legacy energy producers can delay cleaner, cheaper energy solutions that would better protect families and lower costs.

What are people saying?

Environmental advocates hailed the decision as a major victory for both biodiversity and public health.

"This is an incredibly important victory for the streams and rivers of Appalachia and the people and wildlife who rely on them," said Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

He added: "For too long regulators have allowed coal mining to devastate wildlife. This decision will require coal mines to fully account for their threats and harms and do more to ensure that imperiled wildlife aren't pushed to extinction for dirty fossil fuel profits."

Willie Dodson of Appalachian Voices was similarly blunt, calling the old system "a ludicrous and extra-legal scheme enabling coal companies to evade the law and engage in wildly destructive surface mining."

He added, "These species are bellwethers for all of us. They need clean water. We need clean water."

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