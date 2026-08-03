Farmer in Thailand shows how an empty rice field became a food forest

"Definitely seeing a lot more birds and different types of insects."

After stepping away from posting for years, a farmer in Thailand returned with side-by-side images showing an empty rice field transformed into a lush, tree-filled landscape in just over six years, offering a vivid look at what long-term land restoration can look like.

The post compares an old image of an empty, barren rice field with a current shot of the same property, now densely planted and vibrantly green, to show how much changed in about six years. It also marked the farmer's return after a long break from sharing updates.

What happened?

The original poster wrote on Reddit, "I had a YouTube channel about our farm but found it too stressful so I stopped," and said the project had started "more like a diary," with the hope of sharing again in that same spirit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The images carried most of the update: one showed the land as a bare rice field more than six years ago, and the other showed that same property now filled with a lake and thick vegetation, looking much more like a food forest than an open field.

The post drew reactions to the scale of the transformation.

When one commenter asked, "Whoa did you do the ponds yourself or were they already there?" the original poster replied, "We designed the shape and hired an excavation company to dig the lake for us."

They said the approach is called the Khok Nong Na Model in Thailand and noted that it is fairly popular there.

Why does it matter?

Transforming a single-use field into a more diverse growing system can help retain water, improve soil health, and create habitat for more wildlife.

Those kinds of changes matter not just for farmers, but also for nearby ecosystems and communities dealing with heat, flooding, and biodiversity loss.

Many on Reddit expressed admiration for this impressive transformation, with one writing, "This is so good. Wildlife must be loving it." The original poster answered, "Definitely seeing a lot more birds and different types of insects. I love seeing them."

What's being done?

In the discussion, the original poster shared practical details about how the landscape was shaped.

They said some Thai government schemes provide basic rectangular ponds, while people who want a more customized layout may need to pay a private excavation company.

The project began with infrastructure, especially water management.

Improving soil, planting more tree cover, diversifying what grows on a property, and making room for birds and insects can all help move land in a healthier direction.

Even on a smaller scale, the same principles apply. Restoring land is usually less about instant results than patient design.

One Redditor asked what they were mainly growing and if they had animals, and the original poster answered: "​​A mix of hardwoods, fruit trees and native flowering trees. There's loads of fish in the lake and we have chickens, turkeys, ducks, guinea fowl and a few cows."

For the original poster, one line summed up the change: "I'm amazed at how fast it can grow." And one commenter captured the reaction many viewers had: "Wow this is so cool! Thanks for sharing!!"

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