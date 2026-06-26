'Oh my God': Two scared, exhausted fawns swim to a North Carolina family's fishing boat

Later clips show one of the fawns drinking from a bottle and the family's golden retrievers meeting the deer.

A fishing outing for a family in North Carolina turned into a wildlife rescue, drawing widespread attention online after the footage showed two tiny fawns swimming to their boat to safety.

From aboard the boat, the dad, Aaron James, can be heard yelling, "Oh my God! He's swimming to the boat!" while the tired animals keep paddling closer.

What happened?

Before the rescue, James and his children were fishing when they noticed the young deer near the bank.

The scene, filmed in Guilford County, shows the two fawns in the water before the family gets them to safety.

In a TikTok clip shared by ABC11 News, the station described the rescued deer as "scared" and "exhausted."

@abc11news A North Carolina family rescued two "scared" and "exhausted" tiny fawns after the young deer swam toward their fishing boat in Guilford County. Footage filmed by Aaron James shows the fawns paddling through the water before being brought aboard the boat. "They were so scared and just exhausted", he told Storyful. Additional clips show one of the fawns drinking from a bottle and being welcomed by the family's golden retrievers. James said he was fishing with his children when they spotted the fawns walking along the bank. After observing them from a distance for a few minutes, they were stunned when the animals began swimming toward the boat. James said he was "in shock" that the young deer appeared to trust humans enough to approach them. Unsure whether the fawns had been abandoned or their mother had died, he said his family decided to give them "a fighting chance at survival." James said one of the fawns had already started foraging on its own and would be free to return to the wild when ready. "If I told you, you wouldn't believe it," he wrote on social media. ♬ original sound - ABC11

As the animals reach the boat, James can be heard shouting, "Oh my God! Oh my God!" and "Pick it up!" before he added, "Alright, don't let it step on a rod, please!"

Later clips show one of the fawns drinking from a bottle and the family's golden retrievers meeting the deer.

Why does it matter?

Young animals can become separated, confused, or overwhelmed quickly, and water can become dangerous fast when they're already tired or frightened.

Videos like this often spark conversations about how people should respond when wild animals are in distress.

Rescue situations can be unpredictable, especially with young animals, so many experts recommend contacting local wildlife officials or licensed rehabilitators when possible, once any immediate danger has passed, before taking any action.

In this case, though, the James family's actions saved these deer, which will soon both be returned to the wild.

What are people saying?

Much of the reaction focused on the rescue itself and what happened after the fawns reached the boat.

One commenter wrote, "Thank you so much for saving these baby deer." Many others similarly thanked them for saving them.

Another wanted to know how the family cared for the animals afterward: "What milk do you use? Baby formula or what?"

A third just expressed thanks for the uplifting video moment. "This made my day," they wrote. "I was just down in the dumps about another crappy work day and I see this!"

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