Campers wake to screams as jackals attack 11 on Sea of Galilee beach

"I quickly turned on the light, and her whole face was covered in blood."

A family camping near the Sea of Galilee in Israel experienced a frightening ordeal when a child's screams alerted others to a jackal attack during the night. Eleven people were bitten or injured, and officials said they were concerned that at least one of the animals involved may have been infected with rabies.

What happened?

According to The Times of Israel, three of the victims were minors, including a 12-year-old who was bitten on the face. While the injuries were not considered severe, one of the jackals displayed strange behavior, raising concerns that the animal may have had rabies.

"We were all sleeping in the tent; it was night. Suddenly, while we were asleep, my daughter Alice screamed: 'It hurts! It hurts!' She was really screaming. I quickly turned on the light, and her whole face was covered in blood. I was terribly scared," Yelena, the mother of the child who was bitten, told the Times.

Why does it matter?

Any possible rabies exposure is serious. While the disease can be prevented with prompt treatment, it is often fatal once symptoms appear. Even well-known outdoor areas can pose risks when wildlife behaves unpredictably.

Experts have long warned that wild animals are more likely to approach people when they have grown used to human food, garbage, or busy recreation areas. Campsites and beaches can attract scavengers when trash is left out or food is easily accessible. Increased human activity in wildlife habitat can also raise the chances of dangerous encounters.

That does not mean wild animals are aggressive by nature. In many cases, human expansion, feeding, and waste create the conditions for closer contact. As that overlap increases, both people and animals can be at risk.

Officials noted that those who were attacked were taken to the hospital for treatment and vaccination.

Yelena noted her daughter was "traumatized" by the ordeal and "in a state of crazy fear."

"It's heartbreaking, because in less than a month she has her bat mitzvah, and just a few days from now, she has her school graduation party," Yelena said.

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