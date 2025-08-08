Scientists discover surprising cause of dangerous dust problem impacting US region: 'A dominant contributor'

"May change how we estimate overall dust impact."

Farmland left idle and dormant is creating an unhealthy dust problem in California.

Over 1 million acres of fallow farmland are contributing to the growing dust, which has health and climate implications in the state's Central Valley.

What's happening?

According to the University of California, Merced, approximately 77% of fallowed land in California is connected to 88% of the human-caused dust events.

UC Merced professors studied this phenomenon and published their findings in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

The issue is especially prevalent in Fresno, Kern, and King counties, where corn, wheat, and cotton fields are routinely fallowed. Here, unplanted farm fields are susceptible to wind erosion, resulting in dust that is often contaminated with chemicals and pathogens.

This effect is linked to human respiratory diseases and even death. Certain fungal diseases spread through dust and disproportionately affect vulnerable populations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The particulate matter may contribute to everything from cardiovascular issues to dementia, as well as traffic fatalities due to reduced visibility on roads.

California's Central Valley is a significant source of dust, as it is a major agricultural production region in the U.S.

Researchers are studying the impacts of dust on local snowmelt and water resources.

"Because our study points to fallowed or idled farmlands as a dominant contributor, that may change how we estimate overall dust impact," said one of the researchers, Adeyemi Adebiyi.

Why is farmland dust significant?

Unfarmed lands have been expanding in recent years due to limited water resources and economic decisions. The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act has also limited the amount of water that farmers can use annually.

When these lands remain exposed and uncultivated, they produce more dust, which impacts the environment and surrounding communities. Increased dust activity is affecting the health of people and natural ecosystems.

More dust in our atmosphere creates ripple effects and hinders plant growth. Overmining, overgrazing, and extended agricultural breaks are creating conditions where degrading land is fueling our changing climate and threatening the global food supply.

What's being done to control harmful dust?

In the study, the UC Merced researchers recommended that farmers plant cover crops and ground cover plants to reduce dust and improve soil health. They also suggested land transitions to use fallowed farmlands for habitats and renewable energy.

To mitigate public health risks and regional climate change associated with precipitation and snowmelt, agricultural practices in the Central Valley must shift.

Fortunately, there are many natural solutions to address air pollution issues, like the increase in dust.

Some communities have explored organic and water-based dust suppressants containing biodegradable surfactants to address dust issues.

Preventing the spread of dust may also involve reducing vehicle exhaust fumes, maintaining proactive air quality monitoring, and promoting sustainable land use.

Increasing dust is one of the many critical climate issues affecting California's Central Valley and other agricultural regions worldwide.

By raising awareness of the issue and volunteering your time and efforts, you can take local action in your community to address dust pollution and preserve more breathable air for everyone.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.