Scientists thrilled after discovering 'fairy' fungus: 'We need to cherish and protect at all costs'

"We are truly blessed to have such a colorful spectacle of nature's calendar right on our doorstep."

Sure, fairy tale creatures like dragons or unicorns might be the stuff of fiction. The so-called "fairy club" fungus, though, is not only real but was recently discovered in England for the first time ever.

Good News Network reported on the pale pink fungus that appeared during a mushroom survey in the southwestern part of the country. The fairy club fungus was first identified in Italy in 2017, and researchers previously located it in Northern Ireland. It's about the size of a baseball.

Volunteers from Somer Valley Rediscovered found the unusual-looking fungus last fall, setting forth a process to identify it that took it all across Britain. Researchers extracted its DNA in Scotland, before Aberystwyth University scientists sequenced it in Wales.

There, it was confirmed to be a match and not a similar-looking species. The fungus is typically found in lightly grazed grasslands teeming with wildlife.

"This discovery further demonstrates that the Southwest is home to some of the most spectacular and diverse examples of these unique grassland fungi communities anywhere on the planet," mushroom survey leader Dan Nicholas declared to England's Southwest News Service.

This discovery underscores the rich biodiversity in Southwest England and highlights the importance of local conservation efforts. Community-led initiatives such as the Somer Valley Rediscovered project empower volunteers to protect and preserve unique ecosystems.

The payoff of these efforts is greater discovery of the nature that surrounds residents and heightened awareness of the threats the local area faces.

The West of England Wildlife Index similarly has volunteers track bees, butterflies, and other important members of the ecosystem to help compile a State of Nature report.

All of these efforts can help shed light on the mysteries of nature hiding in plain sight while preserving it for the long term.

"We are truly blessed to have such a colorful spectacle of nature's calendar right on our doorstep — something we need to cherish and protect at all costs," Nicholas concluded.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.