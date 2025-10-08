Filmmaker reveals incredible impact of one seemingly unremarkable creature: 'They are key'

You likely see the butterfly when it passes by, but you probably don't notice it when it's in its caterpillar stage. One filmmaker wants to change that. According to the Winnipeg Free Press, Jeff McKay's The Extraordinary Caterpillar focuses on the small creatures and how vital they are to biodiversity.

"Caterpillars are right at the centre of the food chain," McKay explained. "They are key to the food chain working as it should."

Of all the plant eaters, caterpillars pass on the most energy from plants to animals. Additionally, 90% of birds rely on caterpillars as their primary food source.

One bird species, the chickadee, goes particularly heavy on caterpillars when it is young, as a nest will eat 6,000 to 9,000 of them just in their first two weeks.

"Since 1970, insect populations have declined by 45% globally, and North America has lost three billion birds," per the Free Press.

The loss of native plants is to blame, as they've been taken over by nonnative plants and monoculture lawns, which don't support local species.

Not only does McKay's film look at caterpillars, but it also examines how plants and insects are intertwined.

"A vast percentage of life on planet Earth is smaller than a bee, but humans are ignorant to it," McKay told the Free Press. "We see ourselves as being able to shape the planet to our needs, and in the process we eliminate food and shelter for the natural world."

The newspaper reported that the film follows the life cycles of a caterpillar — egg, larvae, pupa or chrysalis, and moth or butterfly — to improve awareness of the creature.

McKay also highlighted native plants and their role in ecosystems. Native plants and animals rely on each other, and when one population declines, it can lead to declines in other populations, resulting in fewer food sources for larger animals.

Native plants are beneficial for people because they've adapted to local climates, so they require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides, which saves gardeners and homeowners time and money. Additionally, native plants can help prevent flooding and erosion because they strengthen the soil.

You can ensure native plants and insects thrive in your area by taking local action, rewilding your yard, or upgrading to a natural lawn.

