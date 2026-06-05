Video captures snake's dramatic defensive display as it lunges at camera lens

"He's making the same face as Kermit the Frog when he's mad."

A striking wildlife clip is making the rounds online after a snake reared up, flared its neck, and lunged at a camera lens.

The video was titled, "snake trying to scare the camera." In the clip, the snake raises the front of its body and snaps toward the lens in a defensive display.

"She succeeded, I feel scared, very terrified," one person commented.

Another user criticized the video, saying, "Snake looks terrified and scared itself. Stop provoking animals and filming it."

The thread also turned into an impromptu lesson in snake behavior, with users talking about the type of snake and how it is mimicking venomous snakes as a form of defense, despite having no fangs.

"Dasypeltis scabra, and uses Batesian mimicry; appearing as venomous snakes like the saw-scaled viper and night adder," one commenter wrote.

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"He's making the same face as Kermit the Frog when he's mad," another user joked.

As more people photograph wildlife, hike, and travel through sensitive habitats, and as development continues to shrink or fragment those habitats, close encounters are becoming more common. In many cases, what people interpret as an "attack" is really a stressed animal trying to create distance.

Risky encounters can lead to injuries, panic, and retaliation against animals that were only behaving defensively.

If you are photographing or observing a snake, use a zoom lens instead of moving in for a dramatic close-up, and never assume a species is safe because it seems small, shy, or "less venomous."

If you live or spend time in snake habitat, wear closed-toe shoes, watch where you place your hands and feet, and avoid reaching into brush, rock crevices, or wood piles you cannot clearly see into. If you want to make your property less likely to attract snakes, reducing rodent food sources and clutter can help.

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