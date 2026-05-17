Residents ordered to evacuate as Rowlee Fire burns in California

The wildfire was near West Garces Highway and Rowlee Road by the Kern-Tulare county line.

A wildfire in northern Kern County, California, grew to more than 2,500 acres, raising concerns for nearby communities and offering another stark reminder of how destructive wildfire season can be.

According to KGET, the wildfire was near West Garces Highway and Rowlee Road by the Kern-Tulare county line.

KGET reported that the fire was first called in at about 4:25 p.m. on May 14 and had spread to more than 2,500 acres with 0% containment.

Officials said the earlier evacuation order has been lifted, but fire conditions can shift quickly.

Wildfires do not need to reach a neighborhood to put lives and communities at risk. Fast-growing fires can trigger sudden evacuations, shut down roads, damage homes and businesses, and send dangerous smoke into surrounding areas.

Wildfire smoke can worsen asthma and other heart and lung conditions.

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Evacuations can interrupt work, school, and access to medical care.

Families can also face property damage, lost income, and expensive recovery efforts, while emergency resources are pushed to the limit.

Across the West, hotter conditions and increasingly dry landscapes are creating an environment where fires can ignite more easily and spread more aggressively. That means a single blaze can become a serious regional threat in a short period of time.

Fire crews responded to the fire and monitored containment as conditions changed. The Rowlee fire was completely contained by the evening of May 15, per Cal Fire.

For people living in fire-prone areas, the most important steps are staying tuned to official updates, signing up for emergency alerts, and being prepared to leave quickly if evacuation orders are reinstated.

Over the longer term, communities can reduce wildfire risk by investing in home hardening, creating defensible space, improving forest and land management, and supporting efforts to reduce the heat-trapping pollution that is contributing to worsening fire conditions.

Individuals can also prepare by keeping a go-bag packed, clearing dry brush from around their homes, and making a family evacuation plan before the next emergency hits.

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