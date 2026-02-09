Photographer captures stunning images of elusive 'ghost' creature: 'Mysterious little beast'

It adds to the relatively small amount of evidence of the creature's existence.

So elusive that its nickname is "the ghost cat," rare pictures of the European wildcat show that the species has not been eradicated despite previous thoughts to the contrary.

Photographer Vladimír Čech Jr captured several of the highest-quality images of wildcats that exist to this date. Biologist Andrea De Giovanni furthered this research with the pristine video he captured of a wildcat on the move.

According to the BBC, difficulties in predicting where to catch glimpses of wildcats are a large part of why they are not as well catalogued as other species in Europe. They are incredibly shy and tend to stay far away from humans.

However, Čech and De Giovanni were both able to gather evidence of the species' resurgence thanks to the cameras they set up.

Čech set up a camera trap in suspected wildcat territory in the Czech Republic, "combining a camera, a remote control, a sensor and other components." With it, he was able to take pictures from afar without interfering with the species' traditional patterns.

De Giovanni set his own camera trap up in Chiapporato, "an abandoned village in the Apennine mountains in Italy," per the BBC. He had originally not even intended to capture evidence of wildcats, hoping for wolves or deer.

Both contributions to greater knowledge on the wildcat species were in large part due to the careful placement of non-disruptive cameras.

Cameras along untrodden paths and well-worn trails alike allow for a non-invasive look into wildlife habits and progress. Instead of a human remaining in the animals' space, technology allows for remote access to observe wildlife as it would naturally act.

Importantly, conservation efforts are greatly bolstered by photos and videos of animals in their native habitats. With visible evidence, it is far easier to gauge population health and growth, especially in species previously thought to have been wiped out.

Furthermore, other endangered feline species like the Asian golden cat have been spotted using similar techniques — patience and a lot of meticulously positioned cameras.

The more information people gain on wildlife, the better they will know how to protect and cultivate it. With newly gathered knowledge as a result of remote cameras, environmentalists have a stronger understanding of biodiversity balance in the regions they study.

Per the BBC, Čech said he was glad to have added to the relatively small amount of evidence of the wildcat's existence. He emphasized how groundbreaking it is that "after several decades, this mysterious little beast is returning to our forests."

