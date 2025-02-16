Researchers report sighting of creature once thought to be nearly extinct: 'An encouraging sign'

The Eurasian otter, a species once believed to be nearly extinct in Kashmir's Gurez Valley, has made a surprising return. This rare sighting signals a hopeful resurgence for both the species and the local ecosystem.

The recent sightings occurred along the Kishanganga River near Dawar Tehsil, a border region in North Kashmir's Bandipora district. While local reports suggested elusive otters were still present, capturing them on camera has been exceptionally rare. That changed in August 2023, when researchers studying the Kashmir musk deer inadvertently recorded two Eurasian otters near Tarbal, close to the Line of Control, according to Rising Kashmir.

Since then, multiple reports have confirmed their presence in the region.

Wildlife Warden Intesaar Suhail noted to Rising Kashmir that these otters were once common in Kashmir about 20 to 25 years ago. However, habitat loss, pollution, and human disturbances pushed their numbers into decline. The Eurasian otter is currently classified as "Near Threatened" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.

The presence of Eurasian otters is more than just a win for wildlife enthusiasts — it's a sign of improving environmental conditions. Otters are apex indicators of water quality and aquatic ecosystem health. Their return suggests that rivers in Gurez Valley are supporting sufficient fish populations and maintaining cleaner waters, creating a thriving environment for other species as well.

In a world where biodiversity is under threat from habitat destruction and pollution, every comeback story matters. The resurgence of otters in Gurez Valley aligns with global conservation efforts that aim to restore ecological balance by protecting freshwater habitats.

Over the past three years, more sightings of Eurasian otters have been recorded in other parts of Kashmir and even in Ladakh. This suggests that the species' range may be wider than previously believed. These discoveries reinforce the importance of protected areas, conservation policies, and responsible human activity in preserving natural ecosystems.

Local wildlife experts recommend taking steps to control pollution.

Speaking to the Kashmir Observer, one said: "These otters decline because of human activities and pressure on water bodies. No water bodies are without garbage, if we want to protect them, we have to keep our water bodies clean." This sighting, therefore, is a big win on many levels for the local ecosystem.

According to Rising Kashmir, Suhail further noted: "The sighting of Eurasian otters in Gurez is significant given their rarity. Their presence is an encouraging sign for the area's aquatic ecosystem, and we hope to see more of them in the future."

The resurgence of the Eurasian otter in Kashmir's Gurez Valley is a reminder that conservation efforts, no matter how small, can make a lasting impact. With continued protection, these playful yet vital creatures may reclaim their place in the ecosystem for generations to come.

