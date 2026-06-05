Viral clip of Ethiopian stilt walkers sparks fascination and cultural explanations online

A short video showing the Banna people of Ethiopia walking on towering wooden sticks is drawing attention online, with many viewers stunned by what they thought was the sole reason: avoiding snakes hidden below.

But as the clip spread, commenters pointed out that the tradition is about much more than simply sidestepping danger.

What's happening?

A Reddit post in a forum for interesting videos drew 74,000 upvotes and a flood of questions from viewers who wanted to understand what they were watching.

In the 20-second clip, members of the Banna ethnic group move on long wooden poles alongside a grassy landscape. According to the post's caption, the stilts are used "to avoid snakes in their valley."

(Click here to view if embed does not appear.)

Several highly upvoted commenters said that the explanation captures only part of the story, though.

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One wrote that the sticks are for many uses, including "to collect wild honey, to see cattle in the long grass, to avoid large predators and snakes in the long grass, and as a display of skill."

Another added that stick-walking is a cultural practice.

"Nowadays, it's also a cultural spectacle, used as both a rite of passage for young boys and as a performance during ceremonies like weddings and festivals and such," they wrote.

Why is it important?

The cultural practice of using stilts reflects the nuanced and ever-changing relationship between wild animals and humans.

Researchers have found that human-wildlife conflict often increases when people and animals are pushed into closer overlap by land use changes, livestock grazing, habitat pressures, or shifting weather patterns.

These encounters are not just about potentially dangerous encounters with animals — they are also about how human activity shapes where and how those animals live and survive.

What are people saying?

"It is now mostly ceremonial / a rite of passage. It should also be noted that it was traditionally used for protecting livestock by being able to see over tall grass for threats and avoiding them (including but not limited to snakes)," one commenter shared.

Another wrote, "Dude humans are so f****** sick, it's insane — casually inventing incredible solutions to problems. Blows my mind."

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