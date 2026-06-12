Nine escaped wild mustangs are corralled in North Carolina, but one still evades crews

The owner, who has not been identified, is expected to face charges.

A herd of escaped wild mustangs has turned Iredell County, North Carolina, into the focus of an unusual ongoing search.

Nine of the 10 horses are now back in custody, but one remains missing, keeping animal crews and residents on alert, as UPI reported.

What happened?

The animals apparently escaped from a local property on May 11. Seven had been recovered by May 20, and officials said in a June 3 update that two more were later captured. Just one of the 10 horses is still unaccounted for.

UPI, citing a local nonprofit involved in the roundup, reported that the mustangs were likely obtained through the Bureau of Land Management in Monroe.

The owner, who has not been identified, is expected to face charges related to not securing the mustangs and not cooperating with attempts to recover them, WSOC TV 9 revealed in a news report.

Why does it matter?

When large animals get loose near roads and developed areas, the risks can escalate quickly.

Drivers can face sudden and dangerous encounters, residents may have to avoid certain areas or report sightings, and the horses themselves can become stressed, injured, or harder to recover the longer they remain missing.

Even when done legally, keeping animals with strong roaming instincts requires planning, proper fencing, and follow-through. All of that can affect both public safety and animal welfare.

In this case, while officials seemingly vetted the owner, they apparently fell short when it came to the care of the 10 mustangs.

What are people saying?

Animal Services says the search for the last horse is still underway and that there have been no additional sightings or reports since the initial escape.

"Animal Services continues to actively monitor the area, patrol potential impact zones, and respond to all citizen reports," they said in the statement. "Officials urge members of the public and rescue organizations not to approach, pursue, or attempt to capture the remaining horse."

They encouraged residents to instead immediately inform Animal Services or local law enforcement if they see the tenth horse.

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