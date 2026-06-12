2-foot alligator that escaped from Indiana animal show has neighbors on edge: 'It could take some fingers off'

An Indiana animal-show operator thought they were coming home to relax after a long day of work, only to discover a 2-foot alligator named Irwin had slipped from an enclosure.

The creature remained missing for days, leaving nearby residents uneasy.

What happened?

UPI reported that Mark Kohlhorst, who runs Mark's Ark animal show in Auburn, Indiana, discovered Irwin had escaped after he got home from a show and began putting the animals away.

He realized the alligator was missing when he found Irwin's cooler empty. The reptile was still on the loose as of June 9.

Kohlhorst told WPTA-TV, "It eats mice, this big," indicating a size of around four inches. "That's all it can fit in its mouth is mice this big."

According to UPI, Kohlhorst said a pony, a tortoise, a pig, and an emu had also escaped from his property in the past.

Why does it matter?

Irwin was not a wild alligator that wandered into a neighborhood on its own; he was being kept in captivity and transported for entertainment. When exotic animals are housed privately or moved from event to event, even a brief lapse in containment can quickly become a public safety concern.

Even a 2-foot alligator can change how people move through their own neighborhood. Residents may think twice about letting children play outside, allowing pets near brush or water, or reaching into tall grass and drainage areas.

Search efforts can also divert time and attention from local officials. The episode also raises a broader question about whether wild animals belong in traveling shows at all.

The longer Irwin is out of captivity, the more danger he could be getting into.

At a meeting, DeKalb County commissioners said they would review local rules after hearing neighbors' concerns. Under Indiana law, people may keep alligators under 5 feet without state permits.

Resident Susan McKown told WANE-TV, "I would think it could take some fingers off."

County officials are also responding to those concerns after Kohlhorst acknowledged that other animals had gotten loose from the property before.

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