Former fashion photographer uses skills to bring light to unexpected cause: 'I hope my work makes people curious'

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
After a trip to Antarctica inspired fashion photographer Enzo Barracco to forge a new path, the Italian-born creative pivoted to documenting nature. Now, he is using his talents to raise awareness for conservation initiatives as part of a partnership with an iconic brand. 

As detailed by Vogue, Barracco's new journey began after he read a book by polar explorer Ernest Shackleton, and he couldn't look back after an "exhilarating" experience in Antarctica. 

"When I returned to London, it was very difficult to go back to shooting fashion," Barracco said. 

These days, the Emmy-nominated photographer spends his time capturing one-of-a-kind moments from the oceans, wildlife, and other natural events. Since 2020, he has also worked as an ambassador with the Prada Group's Sea Beyond initiative — a project collaborating with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO for ocean conservation. 

The fashion industry is notorious for producing significant amounts of waste and toxic contamination, and estimates indicate it is the second- or third-most polluting sector worldwide. Overconsumption of cheaply made, mass-produced fast-fashion items is exacerbating the crisis. 

However, Barracco believes that Prada's reach to consumers can be part of the solution — even as the fashion house reexamines and reworks its processes to improve sustainability, including through its Re-Nylon fabric, made from recycled plastics like fishing nets

The brand also began displaying photographs from Barracco's most recent book, The Blue on Fire: Hawai'i, at its Aoyama store in Tokyo in December. 

"I really believe that education is the key," Barracco told Vogue. "Prada can reach a very large audience around the world, and I hope my work makes people curious and creates a dialogue."

The photographer also acknowledged that companies have the primary responsibility to protect the planet, but he highlighted how individuals can participate in the process. Actions can include ditching single-use plastics like water bottles, supporting eco-friendly initiatives by brands, and even scouring the shelves at thrift stores for rare vintage items at steep discounts.   

For Barracco, it all begins with pausing to appreciate the natural world. 

"Connect more with nature," he told Vogue. "You don't need to go to a crazy remote place like Antarctica. Take your time to experience your garden or your park. If you take your time to look, you will see. What nature does every day is totally marvelous."

He's also suggested that everyone has the ability to make a positive difference — even though each person's role may be slightly different based on their resources and talents. 

"I believe everyone has a duty to do something for our planet within their own capacity and skill," Barracco said in a statement on his website. "I do it through photography because photography doesn't need translation."

