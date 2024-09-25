Heart-stopping photos show national park tourist get dangerously close to wild bear: 'Unreal'

"Some people seem to think if they hold really still that the wildlife can't see them."

Keeping your distance from a wild bear might seem like common sense, but sometimes tourists in national parks see it differently.

One video on Instagram shows just how close people are willing to get to animals that could destroy them.

The clip was shared by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) and was originally taken by Ashley Coleman (@aacoleman). It shows a woman on the inside of a fence, very close to a bear that is walking away from her.

The caption reads, "That girl in the blue was literally 10ft away and the bear was walking towards her."

Not only is behavior like this dangerous for the people, but it's also dangerous for the animals. Many animals that get habituated to having people around or that hurt people end up euthanized.

According to Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine, wildlife professionals have no desire to euthanize these animals. However, when they are hurting people or seeking out humans because they've been fed by them before, often the only option for everyone's well-being is euthanization.

KDVR, a Fox News channel in Colorado, explains that euthanization is truly the wildlife professional's only choice after an animal has injured a human. Once that has happened, the animal has proven that it is willing to hurt people. They simply cannot risk that similar incidents happen again. Even if the animal was threatened, taunted, or provoked, the risk is too high if it is left alive.

Many people believe that this isn't fair to the animals, and they might have a point. After all, Cornell University notes that most animals have enough problems on their own (many of them man-made), and they don't need us creating more.

People who saw the video on Instagram seemed to agree.

"Unreal," was all one could say.

Someone else summed it up when they added, "She's so stupidly lucky that he didn't go after her."

Sadly, this person is not alone. Apparently, people like to get close to bison and elk, too. Fortunately, you can help the problem. Be responsible yourself and vote for pro-climate candidates who will work to help people like this one face stiffer penalties when they make poor choices.

