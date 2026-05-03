Rare pink freshwater dolphin caught on camera jumping out of water to play with tree leaves

A pink freshwater dolphin, otherwise known as an Amazon river dolphin, has been caught on camera splashing about.

The video, posted by the Amazon River Dolphin Conservation Foundation (@ardcfoundation) on Instagram, highlights the playful nature of these colorful creatures.

The pink dolphin can be seen repeatedly jumping out of the water to play with some tree leaves hanging overhead, its long nose reaching upward. It proceeds to nearly entirely jump out of the water before splashing back down, flailing its fins.

Amazon river dolphins are endemic to South America, with a native habitat in the Amazon River and Orinoco River basins throughout Colombia and Venezuela.

This dolphin's playful demeanor might disguise the fact that the Amazon river dolphin population is at stake. The species is considered endangered and faces ongoing challenges due to human infrastructure and water pollution, particularly mercury contamination from illegal gold mining, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Dam projects split dolphin populations apart, preventing them from breeding and expanding their range as a species. Additionally, the Amazon River continues to suffer from warming temperatures. In 2023, researchers documented a mass die-off of pink dolphins over just six weeks due to hot tub-like water temperatures.

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Amazon river dolphins also face threats from fishers, who illegally hunt the creatures to use as bait for catfish. Despite a ban on hunting the pink dolphins, the practice continues as demand for catfish remains high.

Vera da Silva, a biologist and researcher of aquatic animals in the Amazon, voiced her concerns about the dolphin species' future.

"We don't want the dolphins to become just a legend of Amazonia," she told The Times. "They are fascinating."

Organizations like the ARDCF are fighting to protect the pink dolphins and their rainforest habitat through local initiatives that protect and conserve the water, food, and space that they rely on.

Given the status of these animals, any indication of a pink dolphin thriving is a step in the right direction.

Commenters on the video appreciated the sight of the playful dolphin.

"They are perfect," read one comment translated from Portuguese.

"Oh my gosh how cute," remarked another commenter.

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