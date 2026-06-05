Runaway emu turns Maryland bypass into hours-long chase before troopers catch it with a dog leash

Rather than quickly corralling the bird, officers ended up in a drawn-out pursuit.

It is not every day that beach-bound traffic ends up sharing the road with one of the world's largest birds.

What's happening?

According to Guessing Headlights, Maryland State Police said troopers from the Salisbury Barrack were dispatched shortly before 11 a.m. on May 31 after an emu was reported near the Salisbury Bypass by the Ocean City exit.

Rather than quickly corralling the bird, officers ended up in a drawn-out pursuit as the emu repeatedly outran them along the roadside.

In the clip, shared on Facebook by Fox 35 Orlando, the bird can be seen striding down the shoulder and avoiding responders.

The situation lasted until about 3 p.m. Along the way, a passing vehicle struck the emu around 1:50 p.m., but police said the bird was not injured.

Why does it matter?

Emus can weigh more than 100 pounds and run at speeds approaching 30 mph, making them especially difficult to capture in open areas.

On a busy bypass, that creates a serious risk for both drivers and the animal. A collision with a large bird can damage vehicles, cause crashes, and injure people.

Emus are not native to Maryland, and the bird was ultimately returned to its owners, meaning the chase likely began with an escape from captivity.

While the birds are legal to own in Maryland and are considered agricultural livestock, the incident still highlights concerns with the exotic pet trade. When pets escape, they can harm the surrounding environment by outcompeting native species for valuable resources.

What's Next?

Troopers finally managed to secure it near Pheasant Drive with a dog leash and safely return it to its owners.

Fortunately, no one was injured, including the emu. The story ultimately serves as a reminder to take precautions and ensure proper fencing is installed, especially when caring for exotic animals.

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