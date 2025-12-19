Onlooker captures video of tourist's reckless actions near large wild animals: 'Unbelievable'

A tourist in Colorado got a quick reminder about the dangers of getting too close to wildlife in a video posted to Instagram.

The video, posted by Seth Powers (@coloradoadventuresco), showed a tourist in Estes Park, Colorado, which sits right on the border of Rocky Mountain National Park.

The video, taken in July of this year, shows the man standing too close to the elk, which notices him and starts advancing in an aggressive fashion. The man tries to move away from it, only to trip and fall and injure himself. The elk continues to advance on the man, and he and the person he's with beat a hasty retreat from the situation.

The video highlights the importance of maintaining a proper, safe distance from wildlife, even within urban areas. While elk aren't aggressive to humans by nature, there are times when they become more openly hostile. When they're in rut, which is their mating season in the fall, they can become territorial and hostile, and when they have calves, they can become protective and aggressive in an effort to keep their babies safe.

Given that we can see at least one baby elk in the foreground of the video, it's clear that the elk is protecting its calf from the unsuspecting tourist.

Moments like this are why national parks have recommended distances to keep between yourself and wildlife. For elk and bighorn sheep, that distance is 75 feet, according to the National Park Service. That gives you enough space to enjoy the majesty of the animals without them feeling threatened.

Commenters were quick to point out the tourist's mistake.

"Unbelievable," said one. "There are signs everywhere. Give the wildlife space."

"WITH a BABY present!" said another. "Dude they kill wolves to protect their young- you ain't nothing. Darwin theory at work!"

"Will the tourons ever learn??" said a third.

