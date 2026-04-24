Tourists try to ride wild elk taking over Oregon beach

"I've seen people try to put their kids on an elk's back, or walk up and feed them carrots."

It can take some time to adjust to new neighbors. For tourists and residents of Oregon's small coastal town of Cannon Beach, acclimating to beach-loving elk is proving to be a challenge.

Cowboy State Daily reported on the influx of herds of elk to the town's beaches and some unwise human-elk interactions taking place.

"We have a lot of visitors who just don't think that it (an elk) is a wild animal," James Paino, executive director of the local chamber of commerce, told the outlet. "I've seen people try to put their kids on an elk's back, or walk up and feed them carrots."

That sort of behavior is all too common at national parks, but those situations can deteriorate quickly.

While the beach feels like a strange location for Roosevelt elk, there are some reasons for their arrival, explained Paul Atwood, a district wildlife biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, per Cowboy State Daily.

Atwood said that the saltwater could be therapeutic for elk dealing with parasites, and there's also a possibility the animals are adding seaweed to their diet. The beaches are not far from the forest habitats where they spend most of their time.

The situation does create a challenge as it boosts the potential for interactions with humans. The beach can attract thousands of people on popular days, despite Cannon Beach's population only numbering 1,500.

Atwood said complaints about the elk have increased a lot over the last few years. They can go after humans or pets, and like most wild animals, their behavior is unpredictable.

Locals aren't in favor of allowing elk hunts near residential areas, nor allowing professional hunters to take on the problem. Moving the elk is a risk because they could spread diseases, per Atwood.

Thus, the best remedy for now seems to be giving the elk a wide berth and letting them enjoy the beach in peace. That's become somewhat of a tourist attraction, albeit an unreliable one, according to Paino.

"You can't schedule where the elk are going to be," he told Cowboy State Daily. "My office manager tells people, 'They don't text me their schedule.'"

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