Onlooker captures video of tourist's reckless actions near wild animals: 'Way too close'

A tourist in Colorado recently came under fire on Facebook, leaving users shaking their heads and reminding us that wild animals aren't looking for snacks.



The video shows a visitor approaching a massive elk in a national park, holding out food just feet from the animal. The clip, shared by Colorado Wild Images, quickly gained traction for all the wrong reasons.

"Touron spotted: way too close, snack to feed the elk, and zero clue that the elk aren't in a petting zoo," the caption reads. The video captures the visitor inching toward the elk, apparently trying to hand it something to eat while onlookers watch nearby.

Viewers were quick to condemn the reckless encounter.

"I used to work at the Grand Canyon. This is what we call a Darwin Award candidate," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "No concept of knowing how dangerous being that close really is."

While some may see the incident as a funny internet moment, rangers say these behaviors have serious consequences. Approaching or feeding wildlife can lead to dangerous encounters for both people and animals.



When an elk or bison injures someone, park officials are often forced to euthanize the animal — even if a person instigated it. Feeding wild animals also disrupts natural foraging habits and can make them dependent on human food, creating long-term ecological harm.

Park authorities have repeatedly warned visitors to keep at least 75 feet away from large animals and never offer food. These rules exist not just for human safety, but to preserve the wild behaviors that keep ecosystems healthy.

Online, frustration over such incidents continues to grow.

"But she's special, don't ya know?" one user joked, echoing the exasperation of many who see the same mistakes play out every season.

The viral clip may have lasted only seconds, but its message is enduring: Wild means wild — and respecting that boundary protects everyone.

