Video of tourist's dangerous behavior near mama elk sparks outrage online: 'Shouldn't be outside unsupervised'

As tempting as it might be to capture an up-close photo of a wild animal, it's always best to admire wildlife from a distance.

One couple learned this lesson the hard way after getting a bit too close to a family of elk in Colorado.

Wildlife photographer Seth Powell (@coloradoadventuresco) posted an Instagram video showing a man and a woman standing in front of a group of elk in Estes Park, cellphones in hand. One of the elk darted toward the couple, causing the man to stumble and fall.

At the end of the video, the man limped away as the elk looked on. Fortunately, it did not appear that the man was seriously injured.

The viral video, which garnered more than 7,000 upvotes when it was reposted to Reddit's r/badassanimals community, highlights the potential dangers of invading animals' space. Estes Park has repeatedly encountered issues with tourists approaching elk, including several incidents that have been caught on video.

The town's tourism office advises people to stand at least 75 feet away from elk — about the length of two school buses. It even offers a tip for knowing if you're too close to an elk. When you extend your thumb in front of you and close one eye, the elk should be small enough in the distance to disappear behind your thumb.

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Natural habitats demand respect, and viewing wildlife safely, from a distance, can enhance people's appreciation for the natural world while mitigating the potential stress of negative encounters for both humans and animals.

Commenters on the Instagram video were largely supportive of the elk and discussed the tourist's mishap.

"He probably shouldn't be outside unsupervised," one viewer wrote.

"The elk thought that cell phone was food that he was being offered," another mused.

"The cute elk actually looked concerned for the guy- even gave the lady a Quick Look like 'ya gonna help him up,'" a third said.

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