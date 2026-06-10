Elephant casually blasts a sleeping hippo with water in a stunt almost no other animal could survive

"Elephants are the only animals that get can get away with doing this to a hippo."

A video showing an elephant waking up what appears to be a sleeping hippo by blasting it with water from its trunk is amusing viewers online. What has especially grabbed their attention is the nerve involved: very few animals would dare bother a hippo.

What happened?

In the clip, a hippo is seen relaxing in the water when an elephant walks up, loads up its trunk with water, and shoots a splash right near the hippo's face. When the hippo seems unbothered, the elephants loads up again and sends a second splash of water straight into the hippo's head. The hippo appears to be startled awake, then slowly moves away from the elephant.

If just about any other animal tried such a bold move, it would likely result in an angry charge from the hippo. But in this case, the interaction was reminiscent of a big brother annoying a little sister.

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Why does it matter?

Watering holes are shared spaces where animals constantly read one another, compete for space, and coexist.

This moment provides a glimpse into social dynamics that many people only ever see in documentaries or zoos.

When people feel connected to wildlife, they are often more likely to care about protecting the rivers, wetlands, and grasslands those species depend on — habitats that also support biodiversity, tourism, and local economies.

As for hippos, they are famously powerful and unpredictable animals. In fact, they are the third-largest land mammal alive today, ranking just behind elephants and white rhinos, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

That makes the elephant one of the rare animals that could even attempt something like this and walk away unharmed.

What are people saying?

Most of the reaction centered on just how fearless the elephant seemed. A top comment read, "Elephants are the only animals that get can get away with doing this to a hippo."

One person suggested that a honeybadger could be another animal brave enough to get away with this type of assault. Another person answered, "He wouldn't get away with it, he can just survive the consequences." Other commenters ran with the joke. "Honey badger is the one left at the watering hole, so I think that's a win," one commenter said.

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