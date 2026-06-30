Heartwarming video shows rescued elephant making sure new calf gets safely to bed

A short video is melting hearts online for a simple reason: One young elephant is making sure another gets to bed safely.

According to the caption of an Instagram post from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Mzinga escorts Zuri, a newly arrived elephant calf, to her sleeping area each night before returning to her own stockade to sleep.

What happened?

The organization described the routine in the caption, writing, "Mzinga has appointed herself Zuri's personal squire. Every night — with no outside urging — she step-by-step escorts the little elephant into her bedroom."

In the video, Zuri walks toward the doorway with Mzinga close behind. After Zuri goes inside, Mzinga pauses at the entrance before moving on.

In the video, Mzinga walks inside Zuri's enclosure with the small calf close behind. After Mzinga sees Zuri safely inside, Mzinga exits and returns to their own area.

The trust added, "Elephants are so remarkably intuitive. Mzinga knows that Zuri is still settling in and pays her special attention."

The trust said Zuri joined the orphan herd only recently after being "rescued from a septic tank only last month. Zuri is the newest addition to our orphan herd."

This video shows an example of what recovery can look like for a rescued animal. After a frightening ordeal, adjusting to a new environment can be stressful. Zuri is not simply being sheltered and fed; she is being welcomed into a social group that appears to be helping her settle in.

A calf surviving a septic tank rescue and then finding comfort within a herd highlights both the dangers animals can face and the importance of rehabilitation.

What are people saying?

Commenters focused on the tenderness of the scene.

One wrote, "Watching one elephant reassure a younger elephant that their bedroom isn't dangerous makes me think that maybe we're not the best examples of humanity out there."

Another focused on the animals' independence, saying, "I love how she just walks by the three keepers on her way home like they're passing each other on the street. Their autonomy is remarkable."

"Mzinga is so sweet to do this," another said.

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