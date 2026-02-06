  • Outdoors Outdoors

Video reveals 'disturbing' discovery found inside elephant dung along hiking trail: 'Such an alarming sight'

"If you look closely, you can see…"

by Daniel Gala

Photo Credit: iStock

An online video showing plastic waste found in elephant droppings has sparked concern over the extent to which plastic pollution has permeated the globe. 

What's happening?

The footage, originally shared by Ishan Shanavas, was captured in the Shola forests of Karnataka's Brahmagiri Hill in India. The area is a protected animal sanctuary and a "biodiversity hot spot," according to the Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary's website.  

As a protected area, Brahmagiri might be one of the last places that one would expect to find signs of human trash. Unfortunately, that was not the case. 

As Shanavas showed in the video, elephant dung found in the area contained large amounts of plastic waste. 

"OK, so this is something really disturbing," Shanavas says in the video, according to NDTV. "If you look closely, you can see that there is plastic within the dung … This is such an alarming sight."

The finding suggested that the animal that left the droppings had inadvertently consumed plastic waste somewhere within the protected habitat. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

Why is it important?

In recent years, researchers have developed a body of evidence indicating that plastic waste has spread to all corners of the world, from the top of Mount Everest to the deepest trenches of the sea. 

While much remains to be learned about the impact of this plastic waste on human health and the well-being of natural ecosystems, early findings indicate that plastic pollution poses a variety of problems. 

"Discarded improperly, plastic waste pollutes and harms the environment, becoming a widespread driver of biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation," according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. "It threatens human health, affects food and water safety, burdens economic activities, and contributes to climate change."    

What's being done about it?

With plastic pollution presenting such a massive, widespread problem, there is no simple solution. However, each of us can take steps every day to help prevent plastic pollution. 

For example, by supporting brands with plastic-free packaging, choosing plastic-free options for everyday products, and knowing your recycling options, we can all do our part to reduce plastic waste.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x