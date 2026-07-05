Rescued orphan elephant's wild-born calf keeps visiting in Kenya and stealing the show

"He may only be six months old, but his confidence and charisma far outpaces his size!"

A baby elephant won over millions of people online after a video showed him puffing out his ears and marching around with outsized confidence.

At just 6 months old, Sullivan already seems to know how to make an entrance. He also has a remarkable family history.

What happened?

According to Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust), Sullivan was born in the wild to Suguta, an elephant the organization rescued as an orphan 18 years ago.

Even though Suguta and her calf are now living fully wild, they still visit the Ithumba area, where Suguta catches up with her old friends and Sullivan gets his moment in the spotlight.

"An active young elephant is a happy, healthy elephant," the trust wrote. "Little Sullivan certainly gets full marks!"

In the video, the calf lives up to the description, carrying himself with the kind of swagger that prompted fans to zero in on his big ears and fearless energy.

The post drew 3.7 million plays along with over 239,000 likes and 3,800 comments. In it, the organization described Sullivan as "small but mighty," noting, "He may only be six months old, but his confidence and charisma far outpaces his size!"

Why does it matter?

Suguta's path from rescued orphan to independent wild mother of a healthy calf shows that the rehabilitation worked well beyond her initial rescue. The trust called wild-born calves "the greatest testament to the success of our Orphans' Project."

That outcome matters in wildlife conservation, as success is not just about rescue in the moment but also about whether animals can thrive on their own.

A mother returning while raising a calf suggests a bridge between rehabilitation and independence.

What are people saying?

Much of the reaction centered on Sullivan's ears.

"I love how he spreads his ears like they're eagle wings! What a darling!" one commenter wrote.

Another added: "Oh Sullivan!! And just look at how pretty your ears are. Definitely a happy and healthy little guy. YAY for Mom, too."

"Absolutely stunning ears, Sullivan," a third person said.

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