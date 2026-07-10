Eight elephant bulls fought over Lima Lima in Kenya, until one rival's tusk snapped

During one of the hardest clashes, a bull overpowered a leading rival.

A confrontation among elephants at Kenya's Umani Springs ended with a broken tusk after eight wild bulls gathered to pursue one elephant, Lima Lima.

On Instagram, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a rescue, conservation, and wildlife rewilding nonprofit organization, said that Lima Lima was at the heart of a week of "romantic intrigue" as male elephants attempted to win her affection.

What happened?

From a distance, the conservation team's staff watched several bulls compete for the chance to be with Lima Lima.

As Head Keeper Philip reported, "Since last week, Lima Lima has been attracting many wild bulls eager to win her affection. Today eight bulls arrived, each hoping to be the one she would choose."

The tension then spilled into fighting. During one of the hardest clashes, a bull overpowered a leading rival, and the encounter ended with one of the bulls having a broken tusk.

Why does it matter?

While the scene sounds dramatic, it also offers a rare look at natural elephant behavior. Competition among bulls for access to a mate is part of life in the wild, and moments like this show just how complex elephant social dynamics can be.

Large animals such as elephants need room to move, interact, and establish natural relationships without human interference.

Staff did not intervene, choosing instead to monitor the elephants from afar so their behavior could play out naturally.

That kind of hands-off monitoring is often essential in conservation spaces where animals are supported in wild or semi-wild conditions and will encourage both Lima Lima and her suitors to mate in a stress-free environment.

"Love in the wild can be beautiful, but it can also come at a heavy cost. Today one bull paid that price, losing a tusk while fighting for his sweetheart Lima Lima," the trust wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.