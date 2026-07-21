Arden just became a grandmother, and the new elephant mom was named for a Nigerian queen

"A new princess has been crowned in the Royals family."

A new elephant calf has joined a closely watched family, marking a major milestone for Arden, one of the elephants tracked through Fahlo animal-tracking bracelets: her daughter has given birth to a female calf, making Arden a first-time grandmother.

The conservation update also came with a regal new name. Arden's daughter, a first-time mother, has been named Haidzatu after Hajiya Haidzatu Ahmed, Queen of Kumbwada in Nigeria, who is known for championing women's education and opposing domestic violence.

What happened?

In an Instagram update, conservation group Save the Elephants (@savetheelephants) said Arden's daughter had given birth to a female calf.

Arden is one of the elephants monitored through Fahlo animal-tracking bracelets, and the birth means she is now a first-time grandmother.

Sharing the news, the organization wrote, "A new princess has been crowned in the Royals family!"

Because the calf is Haidzatu's first, the birth is especially meaningful for researchers documenting the family's lineage over time.

The group said naming elephants when they become first-time mothers is part of its long-running tracking tradition. The system helps researchers follow families across multiple generations while building a clearer view of their relationships.

For this naming, Fahlo was asked to choose a name for Arden's daughter.

The pick honored Hajiya Haidzatu Ahmed, whom Save the Elephants described as "a champion of women's education who ruled firmly against domestic violence, in a kingdom where only women can inherit the throne."

Why does it matter?

The birth is part of long-term monitoring, and researchers already know the grandmother, the first-time mother, and the family history behind them.

One commenter wrote, "So happy to hear this news!"

Another added, "Welcome to the world… Congratulations mom and grandma."

What's being done?

According to Save the Elephants, its practice of naming first-time mothers is designed to aid research. Marking that stage makes it easier to keep following family groups across years and generations.

The partnership with Fahlo is also part of that effort. Animal-tracking bracelets give supporters a way to engage with individual animals while helping spotlight the conservation work happening behind the scenes.

Haidzatu's name ties elephant conservation to a human legacy of female leadership.

"Welcome to the dynasty, little one," Save the Elephants wrote.

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