Authorities celebrate rare creature's recovery after massive relocation project: 'Well suited to a change of scenery'

We're fast-tracking the recovery of freshwater catfish in the state's north, which hopefully means more recreational fishing opportunities in the years to come!

Eel-tailed catfish were overharvested in the 1970s and 1980s and became endangered. Since then, carp have been competitors, especially since they prey on catfish nests. Fluctuating water levels and temperatures also pose a challenge to breeding.

Eel-tailed catfish don't migrate much on their own, so they need help from humans to escape degrading habitats. While the species has achieved a status of "least concern," the movement is likely to help restore it to its pre-1980s habitat.

The relocation is good news for the eel-tailed catfish population, but some species can quickly get out of hand. In Virginia, blue catfish have become so invasive that restaurants have started serving them. Meanwhile, Texas has hosted competitions to catch as many suckermouth armored catfish as possible.

Current regulations in the Victoria area limit Australian fishers to catching catfish at least 30 centimeters long, and anglers can catch only two. Organizers are optimistic that these combined measures will prove fruitful.

"Relocations like these can help fast-track the recovery of wild populations, which means creating more recreational fishing opportunities in years to come," said Victorian Fisheries Authority CEO Travis Dowling. "Our fisheries managers undertook assessments including genetic testing and found these fish would be well suited to a change of scenery."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.