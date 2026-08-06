Wildlife portrait captures a New Guinea parrot built to vanish among leaves and fruit

"Look at those feathers and details!"

A vivid green parrot from New Guinea is having a moment in the spotlight thanks to a close-up wildlife portrait that shows just how easily nature can hide brilliance in plain sight.

The bird's color, diet, and habitat all point to the same reality: In the forest, survival often depends on staying unseen.

What's happening?

National Geographic Photo Ark photographer Joel Sartore (@joelsartore) recently shared a striking image of an Edwards's fig parrot, giving viewers an intimate look at a bird many would likely overlook in its natural environment.

In the post, Sartore explained that the bird is "found in lowland forests in north-eastern New Guinea" and "relies on its predominantly green plumage to help it blend in amongst the dense vegetation."

The caption also highlighted the bird's preferred food source.

"As its name implies, this species loves to consume figs as well as a variety of other fruits," Sartore wrote.

Sartore photographed the parrot at Loro Parque and shared the image through the Photo Ark project, which spotlights animal species with portrait-style photography.

One admirer wrote, "Look at those feathers and details!" while others described the image as "beautiful" and "stunning."

Why does it matter?

Designed to disappear into thick greenery, this parrot can be just as easy for people to miss as it is for predators among leaves and branches in the wild.

The portrait highlights the traits that characterize the species, including its green plumage, feather texture, and fruit-based diet.

What can I do?

Projects like Photo Ark are bringing lesser-known species into public view by pairing straightforward biological details with portrait-style photography.

Institutions such as zoos, wildlife photographers, and conservation storytellers also document species that many people may never encounter in person.

"Amazing shot," one user wrote.

Another added, "That's fabulous."

"Great picture," a third commented. "So pretty."

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