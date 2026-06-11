On his first solo callout, wildlife volunteer snips pecan shell from venomous eastern brown snake

"The offending item did indeed turn out to be some sort of nutshell, best guess is pecan."

Photos of an eastern brown snake in Australia, found with a hard ring of nutshell constricting its body, are drawing attention online after the unusual rescue became a WIRES volunteer's first solo callout.

The images were shared in a Reddit post describing Wildlife Information and Rescue, or WIRES, volunteers removing the obstruction and releasing the snake back into the forest.

What happened?

Rescue photos showed a pale band wrapped around the snake's midsection, which volunteers later identified as a nutshell. The animal was an eastern brown snake, and the post said that even with the injury, it remained "very agile and evasive." The rescue also marked local WIRES volunteer James's first solo mission.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Despite it being his first solo mission, local WIRES (Wildlife Information and REScue) volunteer James came through for this venomous beauty!" the caption stated.

"James was happy to take as long as needed to wait it out when the snake would slip away. Following its eventual capture, James worked with fellow volunteer Tony to remove the obstruction on-site and then release it into the forest on the far side of our firebreak. The offending item did indeed turn out to be some sort of nutshell, best guess is pecan."

Other photos captured James and Tony during the removal itself, using a handling tube to restrain the snake while they cut into the shell with scissors, split it along one side, and worked it off by hand. After that, the snake was released.

Why does it matter?

Eastern brown snakes are highly venomous, and the rescue highlights how even small traces of human activity can harm wild animals. If the shell came from discarded food waste, one tossed scrap became a painful and potentially deadly hazard.

As development, roads, and cleared firebreaks increasingly overlap with wildlife habitat, animals are more likely to encounter litter, landscaping debris, and other human-made dangers.

Snakes also play an important role in the environment, including by controlling rodent populations.

What are people saying?

Commenters responded with a mix of compassion and humor. One wrote, "Venomous snakes deserve kindness too," while another joked, "Spicy noodles go in the toob."

A third commenter quipped, "That's it in a nutshell," prompting the original poster to reply, "actually it's no longer in a nutshell." In another comment, the OP added, "95 percent of callouts here are pythons and red bellies, James lucked out getting a brown on his first."

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