  • Outdoors Outdoors

Global leaders issue warning as worsening crisis threatens food supply: 'Essentially failed'

It's emblematic of a global problem.

by Sam Westmoreland
The United Nations is sounding the alarm over the threat of a massive, growing drought in East Africa that is threatening multiple countries.

Photo Credit: iStock

The United Nations is sounding the alarm over a massive, worsening drought in East Africa that threatens multiple countries. 

What's happening?

According to Türkiye's Anadolu Agency, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) issued a statement in mid-December stating that the rainy season in the Horn of Africa, the region containing Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya, had "essentially failed." 

Cyril Ferrand, the FAO's resilience team leader, said that wide swaths of these countries received less than 60% of their average rainfall.

Other regions received less than 30%, and still others received next to none.   

"Some areas are heading toward their driest season on record since 1981," Ferrand said, noting that the region was still recovering from dry seasons in 2022 and 2023 as well. 

Why is this East African drought concerning?

The impact of this massive drought is twofold. 

First, it will directly affect the people of this region and could be devastating to both them and the ecosystem they live in. 

Droughts of this magnitude result in destroyed crops, livestock losses, and reduced milk production in those areas. This, in turn, means higher prices for the crops that remain and directly causes food instability. 

In a region that has historically grappled with food insecurity, the consequences could be grave. 

Currently, it's estimated that 2.1 million Kenyans and 4.4 million Somalis will experience food insecurity due to this drought, and Ferrand stated that the number was expected to rise as the full impact of the dry spell became clear. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

But the drought is also emblematic of a global problem that comes with rising temperatures. 

As the planet continues to overheat, many regions will experience aridification, or a decrease in rainfall and other precipitation, leading to an increase in desert-like conditions. 

Similar things are happening in the United States: Denver, Colorado, recorded its longest snow-free period in history in 2025, while the rest of the American West is experiencing a snow drought of its own. 

What's being done about the East African drought?

Ferrand stressed that the current conditions don't need to become a full-blown humanitarian crisis if action is taken quickly.

The FAO has released $4 million from its Special Fund for Emergencies and Resilience Activities, but noted that the humanitarian plan in the region was only 24% funded at the time.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x