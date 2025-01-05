Redditor shares outrageous theory about recent earthquakes: 'We're all gonna die, act accordingly'

Commenters were quick to point out there was nothing unnatural about the origins of natural disasters.

Conspiracy theories have run amok in recent years, leading one Redditor to believe the media's portrayal of New York City as a hotbed for extreme weather events is no coincidence.

The user posted on the r/conspiracytheories subreddit about the supposed connection between the earthquakes that struck the East Coast in 2023 and the movies over the past two decades that show the city getting flooded.

They were seeking any information from someone who "may have info or heard that these recent earthquakes may be done intentionally so that the actual land gives way into the water," triggering a flood.

The OP also found it "strange" that news reporting on the seismic activity last year referenced the earthquakes that hit New York in 2001, right around the attack on the World Trade Center.

"The dates the news used was 10/27/2001 and 1/17/2001 … and the two dates if you put in your calculator is exactly 9 months 11 days apart!" they wrote, believing that the media was sending subliminal messages about a future catastrophe.

While these earthquakes did happen, it seems the Redditor included the end date in their calculations — which adds an extra day to the total — to fit this particular narrative.

They also acknowledged the theory was mere speculation and "only for fun," but added that "this earthquake flood thing is tingling my spidey senses."

"I think 2024 will be a wild year and I really think some sort 9/11 type event will happen again... but in a form of natural disaster or global hack," they wrote.

Commenters were quick to point out there was nothing unnatural about the origins of natural disasters.

"Weird. Wonder why an island on a fault line is getting quakes and flooding," one user wrote, referencing the Ramapo fault line that spans 185 miles across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

"I live here! We get flooding because we're on an island," someone else responded. New York City is particularly susceptible to inundation since the land is sinking under the immense weight of its skyscrapers.

And with the planet's overheating driving up sea levels and the severity of extreme weather events, the next hurricane or flood to devastate New York City won't be because of government interference, but rather anthropogenic activities.

"We're all gonna die, act accordingly," another person said sarcastically.

